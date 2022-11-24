Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 24 November 2022 - ASEAN Summit, National Adventure Awards 2021

Lieutenant General Asim Munir was appointed as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of Pakistan following weeks of intense speculation and political tussle in the country. Pakistan Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted, “The Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has decided to appoint Lt. Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Lt. Gen. Syed Asim Munir as the Chief of the Army Staff using the constitutional authority.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirmed India’s call for a free, open, and inclusive order in the Indo-Pacific region. The statement came amid China’s growing assertiveness on maritime issues. While speaking at the 9th ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting, during the Cambodia-chaired ADMM Plus gathering at Siem Reap, the Union Minister also called for a peaceful resolution of disputes while respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

The Government of Tamil Nadu issued a notification declaring Arittapatti Village near Melur in Madurai district as a biodiversity heritage site under Section 37 of the Biodiversity Diversity Act, 2002. As per the order issued by Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment, Forests & Climate Change also said that the declaration of the site has been made under Section 37 of the Biological Diversity Act, 2002.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announced the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards for the year 2021. Notably, the awardees will receive their awards from the President of India along with other Sports Awardees at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on November 30, 2022. Tensing Norgay National Adventure Award 2021 winners will receive statuettes, certificates, and award money of Rs. 15 lakh each.

India carried out a successful training launch of the nuclear-capable Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Agni-3 from Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha. The first known developmental trial of Agni-3 was conducted back in July 2006, but could not yield the expected result. It was later subsequently successfully flight-tested in April 2007 and the system has been successfully tested several times since then.