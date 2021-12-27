Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 December 2021

Created On: Dec 27, 2021 17:18 IST
Vaccines available for 15-18 years old, booster dose in India

PM Modi in an address to the nation announced that children in the country between the age of 15-18 years will get COVID-19 vaccines starting from January 3, 2022. The decision will further help in the normalization of education in schools. He also announced that the government has decided to start a precautionary dose of COVID vaccine for Healthcare and Frontline Workers as well as for those above the age of 60 years starting from January 10, 2022. 

South African Anti-Apartheid hero Desmond Tutu passes away at 90

A veteran of South Africa’s struggle against the white minority rule and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Archbishop Desmond Tutu passed away at the age of 90. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 in recognition of his non-violent opposition against the rule by the white minority in South Africa. Tutu had also become the face of the anti-apartheid movement all over the world.

How to register children in India for Covid vaccination

The Children between the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register themselves on the CoWIN platform starting from January 1, 2022. The children will be able to get registered themselves for covid vaccination using their 10th student ID card, as some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards. 

James Webb Space Telescope launch

The James Webb Space Telescope was launched on December 25, 2021. It is the world's largest and most powerful space telescope. It began a one-million-mile journey to see 13.5 billion years into the past. The James Webb Space telescope will take about a month to reach its destination in the solar orbit, which would be roughly 1 million miles from the Earth.

How to book covid booster dose in India

From January 10, 2022, booster dose in India will start with the healthcare and frontline workers as well as for those above the age of 60 years with comorbidities making them eligible to receive the precaution COVID-19 dose first. Read more to know about the eligibility details, documents required to book the booster dose, and how to book the booster dose.

