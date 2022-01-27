Top 5 Current Affairs: 27 January 2022

Padma Awards 2022 winners announced

The Home Ministry on January 25, 2022, announced the list of recipients of the Padma Awards which is one of the highest civilian awards of India. The full list of Padma Awards 2022 recipients comprises 17 Padma Bhushan, 4 Padma Vibhushan, and 107 Padma Shri Awards. India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat has been honoured posthumously with Padma Vibhushan.

Andhra Pradesh gets 13 new districts

Andhra Pradesh government has announced the formation of 13 new districts under the AP Districts Formation Act, Section 3(5). YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has announced that the temple town of Tirupati will become a new district and it will be named after the Presiding deity Lord Sri Balaji.

Check ICC Cricket Rankings 2022

India is ranked fourth in the ICC ODI Team Rankings 2022, third in the ICC Test Team Rankings 2022, and second in the ICC T20 Rankings 2022. The former skipper Virat Kohli is the highest-ranked Indian in ICC ODI Player Rankings 2022. He is also ranked 2nd in the ICC ODI Batting Rankings, 7th in the ICC Test Batting Rankings, and 10th in the ICC T20I Batting Rankings 2022.

Part of SpaceX rocket to crash into moon in early March

A part of the SpaceX rocket that was launched seven years ago in 2015 is still floating in space, in what experts are calling a chaotic orbit. The SpaceX rocket debris will reach the Moon years before it is scheduled to take astronauts back on the Moon's surface. Elon Musk's SpaceX has been selected by NASA to provide the spaceship to take astronauts back to the surface of the moon.

Air India handed over to Tata Group by the Government of India

The Government of India successfully handed over Air India to the Tata Group on January 27, 2022, nearly 69 years after it was taken from the TATAs. The Tata Group, as part of the deal with the Government, is also handed over the Air India Express and a 50% stake in the ground handling arm of Air India SATS.