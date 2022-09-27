Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 27 September 2022 - Amazon, Ministry of Rural Development, JALDOOT App, Giorgia Meloni

Amazon announced that it will set up three solar farms in Rajasthan with a combined capacity of 420 megawatts (MW). This will be the first time that the e-commerce major is planning up a solar farm in India.

Rural Development Ministry has developed a JALDOOT app. The app was launched by the Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Kapil Moreshwar Patil, and Ministers of State for Rural Development, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Faggan Singh Kulaste on September 27, 2022, in New Delhi.

The legendary actress Asha Parekh will be honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The award will be presented at the National Film Award Ceremony in New Delhi on September 30, 2022.

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission completed one year of its launch on September 27, 2022. The motto of the scheme is to transform India’s Digital Healthcare landscape. Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the mission on September 27, 2021, to provide the benefits of digital health services to the citizens of the country.

Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party won the election on September 25, 2022, and is set to become the first female Prime Minister of Italy. Meloni won the election with a huge margin and that too of a right-wing government.