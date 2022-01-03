Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

Top 5 Current Affairs: 3 January 2022

The Government of West Bengal has re-imposed lockdown-like restrictions on January 2, 2022, after a review of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created On: Jan 3, 2022 18:13 IST
Top 5 Current Affairs
Top 5 Current Affairs

Prime Minister Modi launches Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 2, 2022, laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The sports university in Meerut has been set up at Salawa and Kaili villages of Sardhana town at an estimated cost of Rs 700 Crore. As per PM Modi, the university will provide international sports facilities to the youth.

West Bengal announces lockdown restrictions

The Government of West Bengal has re-imposed lockdown-like restrictions on January 2, 2022, after a review of the current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic. The step has been taken amid the concerns due to the high infection rate and multiple cases of new Omicron covid variant in the state. All schools, colleges and universities will be shut in the state under the new restrictions.

KL Rahul becomes 34th Indian to lead India in Test Matches

Cricketer KL Rahul has become the 34th Indian to lead India in Test matches. The feat came after he took on the skipper's role during India's second test against South Africa at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg. Indian test captain Virat Kohli is not a part of the playing XI due to an upper back spasm.

Prime Minister of Sudan resigns

The Prime Minister of Sudan Abdalla Hamdok resigned more than two months after a coup as well as another deadly crackdown on the protestors, with the military now firmly in control. Prime Minister Hamdok has also failed to name a government as the protests in the country continued against the military takeover in October 2021.

Pakistan’s Mohammed Hafeez announces retirement

Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has announced his retirement from international cricket. The 41-year-old Hafeez had announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier in 2018. Mohammed Hafeez will now be retiring from all forms of international cricket, bringing down curtains on his almost two-decade-old career. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all