Top 5 Current Affairs: 31 January 2022

Know everything about Lunar New Year 2022!

The Lunar New Year 2022 will be observed on February 1, 2022. The Lunar New Year is also known as Chinese New Year and it begins with the rising of the second new moon after the winter solstice on December 21st. The Chinese New Year is associated with the 12 animals representing the 12 zodiac signs. The year 2022 is the year of tiger.

Budget session 2022 begins

The budget session of the Parliament began on January 31, 2022 with the address by President Ram Nath Kovind in a joint sitting of the two houses- Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The budget session will conclude on April 8th. It will take place in two parts, the first of which will conclude on February 11, followed by a break till March 13.

India’s GDP projected to grow by 8-8.5 percent in FY 2023

India’s GDP is projected to grow by 8-8.5 percent in Fiscal Year 2022-23, as per Economic Survey 2021-22. The Economic Survey 2022 was tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha. The survey report has been prepared by Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal and his team of advisors.

BharatPe Firm begins Independent Audit

BharatPe has started an independent audit of the "company's internal processes and systems". This comes a week after BharatPe’s co-founder Ashneer Grover took a voluntary leave till March-end after a controversy over an audio clip, in which he was heard verbally abusing a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee. His wife Madhuri Jain Grover, who is the Head of Controls, has also gone on leave.

Check PKL 8 League Stats and Records 2022

Check out the Season 8 PKL Updated and latest 2022 stats, player records, tackle points, top raiders and defenders. Pawan Sehrawat of Bengaluru Bulls is PKL 2021-22 season's top raider so far with 168 successful raids, followed by Jaipur Pink Panther's Arjun Deshwal with 138 successful raids and Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh with 135 successful raids. Pawan Sehrawat also has the highest player points with 214 Raider points.