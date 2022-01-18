JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Pro Kabaddi League Stats and Records 2022: Check PKL8 Team and Player Stats

Check out the updated and latest Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 stats, player records, tackle points, top raiders and defenders for Season 8.

Created On: Jan 18, 2022 17:31 IST
PKL 2022 Top Raider: Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat
PKL 2022 Top Raider: Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat

Pro Kabaddi League Stats and Records 2022: The 8th edition of Pro Kabaddi League is underway currently in Bengaluru, India. The season began on December 22, 2021. The format of the league was changed this time to a single venue hosting all the matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All matches are being played at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Center located in Whitefield, Bangalore. 

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 involves a total of 12 teams. The league had initially started with eight teams. The Pro Kabbadi tournament is held in a double round-robin format. The first round of the tournament will end on January 20th, after which the second part will begin and will go on till February 4th.

Check out PKL8 Team and Player Stats 

Pro kabaddi Stats 2022: PKL 2022 Top Raider

Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat is PKL 2022 Top Raider with 122 successful raids, followed by Naveen Kumar from Dabang Delhi with 118 successful raids and Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh with 106 successful raids. Check the top 5 PKL 2022 raiders below: 

S.no

Raider

Team

Matches Played

Successful Raids

1

Pawan Sehrawat

Bengaluru Bulls

11

122

2

Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi

9

118

3

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors

11

106

4

Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers

10

93

5

Abhishek Singh

U Mumbai

10

71

Pro kabaddi Stats 2022: PKL 2022 Top Defender

Surjeet Singh from Tamil Thalaivas is the PKL 2022 Top Defender so far with 36 successful tackles, followed by Sagar from Tamil Thalaivas who has made 31 successful tackles and Jaideep from Haryana Steelers who has made 29 successful tackles so far. Check the top 5 PKL 2022 defenders below:

S.no

Defender

Team

Matches Played

Successful Raids

1

Surjeet Singh

Tamil Thalaivas

10

36

2

Sagar

Tamil Thalaivas

10

31

3

Jaideep

Haryana Steelers

10

29

4

Saurabh Nandal

Bengaluru Bulls

12

28

5

Sahul Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

9

27

PKL 2022 Player Stats

Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat tops the PKL 2022 Player stats with 156 total points, followed by Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh who has 139 points and Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar who has 138 total points so far. Check top 5 PKL 2022 Players below:

S.no

Player

Team

Matches Played

Successful Raids

1

Pawan Sehrawat

Bengaluru Bulls

11

156

2

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors

11

139

3

Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi

9

138

4

Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers

10

115

5

Surender Gill

UP Yoddha

11

102

PKL 2022 Super 10s

Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi- A Super 10 is achieved when a raider scores 10 raid points or more in a single game. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has ten Super 10s, which is the maximum by any player this season. Check the top 5 players who have achieved Super 10s in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.  

S.no

Player

Team

Matches Played

Super 10s

1

Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors

11

9

2

Pawan Sehrawat

Bengaluru Bulls

11

8

3

Arjun Deshwal

Jaipur Pink Panthers

10

7

4

Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi

9

7

5

Abhishek Singh

U Mumbai

11

4

PKL 2022 High 5s

High 5 in Pro Kabaddi- High 5 is score 5 tackle points or more in a game by a single player. Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar has maximum High 5s. Check top 5 players who have achieved High 5s in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.  

S.no

Defender

Team

Matches Played

Successful Raids

1

Sagar

Tamil Thalaivas

10

4

2

Sumit

UP Yodha

11

2

3

Surender Nada

Haryana Steelers

10

2

4

Surjeet Singh

Tamil Thalaivas

10

2

5

Amit Nirwal

Bengal Warriors

7

2

Background

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season was scheduled to be held earlier but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pro Kabaddi League was launched in 2014, influenced by the popularity of the Kabaddi tournament at the 2006 Asian Games. 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 7 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all