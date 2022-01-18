Pro Kabaddi League Stats and Records 2022: Check PKL8 Team and Player Stats

Pro Kabaddi League Stats and Records 2022: The 8th edition of Pro Kabaddi League is underway currently in Bengaluru, India. The season began on December 22, 2021. The format of the league was changed this time to a single venue hosting all the matches due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All matches are being played at the Sheraton Grand Hotel and Convention Center located in Whitefield, Bangalore.

Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 involves a total of 12 teams. The league had initially started with eight teams. The Pro Kabbadi tournament is held in a double round-robin format. The first round of the tournament will end on January 20th, after which the second part will begin and will go on till February 4th.

Pro kabaddi Stats 2022: PKL 2022 Top Raider

Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat is PKL 2022 Top Raider with 122 successful raids, followed by Naveen Kumar from Dabang Delhi with 118 successful raids and Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh with 106 successful raids. Check the top 5 PKL 2022 raiders below:

S.no Raider Team Matches Played Successful Raids 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 11 122 2 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 9 118 3 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 11 106 4 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 93 5 Abhishek Singh U Mumbai 10 71

Pro kabaddi Stats 2022: PKL 2022 Top Defender

Surjeet Singh from Tamil Thalaivas is the PKL 2022 Top Defender so far with 36 successful tackles, followed by Sagar from Tamil Thalaivas who has made 31 successful tackles and Jaideep from Haryana Steelers who has made 29 successful tackles so far. Check the top 5 PKL 2022 defenders below:

S.no Defender Team Matches Played Successful Raids 1 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 10 36 2 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 10 31 3 Jaideep Haryana Steelers 10 29 4 Saurabh Nandal Bengaluru Bulls 12 28 5 Sahul Kumar Jaipur Pink Panthers 9 27

PKL 2022 Player Stats

Bengaluru Bulls Pawan Sehrawat tops the PKL 2022 Player stats with 156 total points, followed by Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh who has 139 points and Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar who has 138 total points so far. Check top 5 PKL 2022 Players below:

S.no Player Team Matches Played Successful Raids 1 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 11 156 2 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 11 139 3 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 9 138 4 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 115 5 Surender Gill UP Yoddha 11 102

PKL 2022 Super 10s

Super 10 in Pro Kabaddi- A Super 10 is achieved when a raider scores 10 raid points or more in a single game. Bengal Warriors captain Maninder Singh has ten Super 10s, which is the maximum by any player this season. Check the top 5 players who have achieved Super 10s in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

S.no Player Team Matches Played Super 10s 1 Maninder Singh Bengal Warriors 11 9 2 Pawan Sehrawat Bengaluru Bulls 11 8 3 Arjun Deshwal Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 7 4 Naveen Kumar Dabang Delhi 9 7 5 Abhishek Singh U Mumbai 11 4

PKL 2022 High 5s

High 5 in Pro Kabaddi- High 5 is score 5 tackle points or more in a game by a single player. Tamil Thalaivas defender Sagar has maximum High 5s. Check top 5 players who have achieved High 5s in Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22.

S.no Defender Team Matches Played Successful Raids 1 Sagar Tamil Thalaivas 10 4 2 Sumit UP Yodha 11 2 3 Surender Nada Haryana Steelers 10 2 4 Surjeet Singh Tamil Thalaivas 10 2 5 Amit Nirwal Bengal Warriors 7 2

Background

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 season was scheduled to be held earlier but it got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Pro Kabaddi League was launched in 2014, influenced by the popularity of the Kabaddi tournament at the 2006 Asian Games.