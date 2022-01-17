Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Points Table: Check Updated PKL Points Table

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Created On: Jan 17, 2022 17:23 IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Points Table: The 8th edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is currently underway at Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru. The tournament started on December 22nd and will continue till January 20th. 

Bengaluru Bulls are currently top the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Points Table with 39 points, followed by Patna Pirates at second place with 39 points as well and Dabang Delhi K.C at the third position with 37 points.

The second part of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 will begin from January 20th. The second part will comprise 33 matches and will go on till February 4th. This will be followed by the penultimate round of another 33 matches, which will be followed by the play-off round and the finale. 

Check Updated PKL Points Table 2021-22 

PKL Teams

Played

Won

Lost

Tie

Points

Points Difference
Bengaluru Bulls 11 7 3 1 39 51
Patna Pirates 10 7 2 1 39 47
Dabang Delhi K.C. 10 6 2 2 37 -1
Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 5 4 1 31 -4
Tamil Thalaivas 10 3 2 5 30 18
U.P. Yoddha 10 3 4 3 28 4
U Mumba 10 3 3 4 28 -8
Bengal Warriors 10 4 5 1 25 -28
Haryana Steelers 10 3 5 2 24 -33
Puneri Paltan 9 4 5 0 21 -10
Gujarat Giants 9 2 5 2 20 3
Telugu Titans 9 0 7 2 11 -39

Pro Kabaddi League Points Table Rules

The Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 Points Table includes a fixed number of points for each win, tie, loss by 7 or less points and a loss by 7 or more points. 

Detailed Pro Kabaddi Points Table Rules are as follows:

1. The winning team gets 5 points irrespective of the number of points it won the match by.

2. Both teams involved in a tie get 3 points each.

3. The team that loses the match by 7 or less points gets 1 point for the game.

4. The team that loses the match by 7 or more points gets no points.5. The top 6 teams on the Pro Kabaddi League Points Table at the end of the league stage qualify for the playoffs stage.

