Top 5 Current Affairs: 4 January 2022

Weekend Curfew announced in Delhi

Delhi Government has announced a weekend curfew in Delhi to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases in the National capital. The weekend curfew in Delhi will start from Friday at 10 PM to Monday till 5 AM. The State Government also informed that in order to avoid crowing at the metro and bus stations, the metro and DTC buses will be running at full capacity.

South Africa Parliament Fire

There was a massive fire at South Africa's Parliament in Cape Town which caused the roof of the old national assembly to collapse. The fire had also spread to the wing housing the current National Assembly, where parliament sits. The police suspect arson and reportedly charged a man for starting the fire.

PM Modi inaugurates projects in Manipur and Tripura

Prime Minister Modi visited the poll-bound Manipur and Tripura to inaugurate mega development projects in the two crucial states. The projects worth Rs. 4,800 crores were dedicated to Manipur while Tripura received the new integrated terminal building at Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport along with two key development initiatives.

New COVID variant found in France

A new COVID-19 variant, IHU has been detected in France. It is reported to be more infectious than the Omicron variant. According to a study, the new variant probably originated in Cameroon and harbours both substitutions N501Y and E484K in the spike protein. Around 12 cases of the new COVID variant have been reported near Marseilles in France.

PM Modi to visit Punjab on January 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ferozepur in Punjab to lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects in the state worth more than Rs 42,750 crore. The projects include Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, four laning of Amritsar – Una section, laying the foundation stone of Mukerian - Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, among others.