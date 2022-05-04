Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 4 May 2022

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) will be reviewing the data on COVID-19 vaccines before giving a final go ahead for vaccination of 5 to 12 year olds. This comes after the DGCI approved Covaxin for children aged 6-12 years and Corbevax for children between 5 and 12 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the second India-Nordic Summit later today, the on May 4, 2022. The summit will see participation from Prime Ministers of Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Iceland. The first such summit was held in 2018 and it aims to focus on the issues such as climate change, pandemic economic recovery, security, and renewable energy.

Nicholas Pooran has been named as the new captain of the West Indies ODI and T20I teams following skipper Kieron Pollard's retirement from international cricket. Shai Hope has been recommended as the vice-captain of the West Indies ODI team. Nicholas Pooran has played 37 ODIs and 57 T20Is for West Indies and scored 1121 and 1193 runs respectively.

The first Lunar Eclipse of the year 2022 will take place between May 15 and May 16. The Lunar Eclipse will start when the first flower moon will enter the Earth’s shadow. The celestial event is expected to be visible from a majority of countries around the world. The lunar eclipse will give the moon a reddish hue, leading to it being called as the Blood Moon.

The highly anticipated LIC IPO opened for subscriptions for retail and institutional investors from today, May 4th and will conclude on May 9th. The government has planned to sell a 3.5 percent stake through an offer for sale, out of which 10 percent are reserved for LIC policyholders and 0.7 percent for LIC employees.