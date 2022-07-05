Top 5 Current Affairs of the Day: 5 July 2022

Jasprit Bumrah has become the 6th Indian bowler and 5th pacer to take 100 wickets against SENA counties in their soil. He achieved the feat in the 22nd over of the final innings on Day 4 of India vs England 5th Test by sending off well-set opener Zak Crawley for 46 runs. With this feat, he has joined the league of legends like Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan and Anil Kumble.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development initiatives in Varanasi worth over Rs 1800 crores on July 7, 2022. The Prime Minister will be visiting Varanasi to celebrate the completion of 100 days of UP Government's second term. He will lay the foundation stone for schemes worth around Rs 1200 crore and inaugurate 33 projects worth Rs 600 crore.

The Fields Medals 2022 have been awarded to four mathematicians across the world including Ukraine's Maryna Viazovska at a ceremony in Helsinki, Finland. The other awardees of the coveted prize include France's Hugo Duminil-Copin, US-based June Huh and Britain's James Maynard.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued the guidelines barring hotels and restaurants from levying the service charge automatically or by default on the food bill. CCPA stated that service charge collection shall not be done by any other name from now on.

An Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar Island on July 5, 2022. The earthquake occurred at around 5.57 in the morning, 215 km ESE of Port Blair at the depth of 44 kilometers from the bay. There are no reports of any loss of life or damage to the property due to the Earthquake.