Transgenders to be covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY with Rs 5 Lakh Insurance Cover

Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to cover Transgenders: National Health Authority (NHA) has announced that Transgender persons will now be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the “world’s largest government-funded healthcare program” targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. The landmark decision announced by the Central Government is aimed at providing a comprehensive medical package to transgender persons.

A landmark transformational reform in the society under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership.



With new MoU signed between @MSJEGOI& @MoHFW_INDIA, Transgender persons will get composite healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.



📖 Take a look at the benefits of the scheme. pic.twitter.com/YgomR6FCSn — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2022

To formalize the scheme, an MoU - Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between theNational Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The MoU provides for an inclusive and composite health package for transgenders under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.

Minister Terms it as a Landmark Decision

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the decision to cover Transgender Persons under PM-JAY as a landmark and transformational decision for Indian society. Speaking at the signing MoU, Mr Mandaviya said that through this decision transgender persons, who have a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons, will be able to receive health benefits of AB PM-JAY. As part of the MoU, the Ministry of Social Justice Rs.5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per year.Minister of Social Justice and EmpowermentVirendra Kumar added that the decision will givetransgender persons rightful and respectable place in the society.

Key Benefits for Transgender Persons