Transgenders to be covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY with Rs 5 Lakh Insurance Cover
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to cover Transgenders: National Health Authority (NHA) has announced that Transgender persons will now be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The decision is aimed atproviding a comprehensive medical package to transgender persons.
Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY to cover Transgenders: National Health Authority (NHA) has announced that Transgender persons will now be brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) is the “world’s largest government-funded healthcare program” targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries. The landmark decision announced by the Central Government is aimed at providing a comprehensive medical package to transgender persons.
A landmark transformational reform in the society under PM @NarendraModi Ji's leadership.— Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) August 24, 2022
With new MoU signed between @MSJEGOI& @MoHFW_INDIA, Transgender persons will get composite healthcare services under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.
📖 Take a look at the benefits of the scheme. pic.twitter.com/YgomR6FCSn
To formalize the scheme, an MoU - Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between theNational Health Authority (NHA) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment. The MoU provides for an inclusive and composite health package for transgenders under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY.
Minister Terms it as a Landmark Decision
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya termed the decision to cover Transgender Persons under PM-JAY as a landmark and transformational decision for Indian society. Speaking at the signing MoU, Mr Mandaviya said that through this decision transgender persons, who have a transgender certificate issued by the National Portal for transgender persons, will be able to receive health benefits of AB PM-JAY. As part of the MoU, the Ministry of Social Justice Rs.5 lakh insurance cover per transgender beneficiary per year.Minister of Social Justice and EmpowermentVirendra Kumar added that the decision will givetransgender persons rightful and respectable place in the society.
Key Benefits for Transgender Persons
- The MoU signed between the NHA and Ministry of Social Justice and Empower will benefit a total of 4.8 lakh transgender persons who are registered with the National Portal for transgender persons.
- A comprehensive Master Health Package is being prepared under the scheme to cover existing AB PM-JAY packages and specific packages (Sex Reassignment Surgery (SRS) and treatment) for transgenders.
- The Scheme will cover all transgender persons who are not receiving such benefits from other centres/state-sponsored schemes
- All beneficiaries will be provided “Ayushman Bharat TG Plus” card which will be linked with the SMILE scheme. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, persons are eligible to receive over 50 health facilities.
Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app
एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐपAndroidIOS