Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stone of 16 NH Projects in UP

The Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways, Nitin Gadkari on November 26, 2020, virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 National Highway Projects in Uttar Pradesh. The highways have a total length of over 500 km and are worth Rs. 7,477 crores.

The Union Minister has asked the UP government to exempt all toll plaza agreements from stamp duty and also asked for expediting land acquisition for developing National Highways in UP which has been a major hurdle for in completion of infrastructure projects in India.

Inauguration & Foundation Stone Laying of NH projects in Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/Pv4ubvWanS — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) November 26, 2020

Infrastructure development in Uttar Pradesh:

• The Union Minister while inaugurating National Highways in UP informed that about 3,700 km of NHs length worth Rs. 42,000 crores have been added in UP in the last 6 years.

• Over 11,380 km of National Highways and roads worth Rs. 1.3 lakh crores are also being constructed in Uttar Pradesh.

• Nitin Gadkari also added that over the next 3 years, new roads worth Rs. 2 lakh crores will be added in the state.

• In 2020, National Highway works of 2,900 km worth Rs. 65,000 crores will be completed in Uttar Pradesh.

• An additional 1100 km length of road projects that are worth Rs. 14,000 crores are also targeted to be awarded this year.

• The minister has called for a quick disbursal of land acquisition compensation for expediting the National Highway Projects in UP.

Halving the utility shifting supervision charge:

The Union Minister of Road and Transport, Nitin Gadkari has asked the UP government to consider halving the utility shifting supervision charge from 5% to 2.5%, as is being done by the other states.

The Minister further also directed that the UP government must begin work on the movement of seaplanes from Prayagraj, Varanasi, besides other cities along with the Ganga river. He also stressed the need for the completion of road projects in UP on time while adding that he has never compromised on the quality and will not compromise on time either.