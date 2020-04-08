Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $1 billion to fight COVID-19

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has pledged $1 billion to help the relief fund against Coronavirus pandemic. The amount that represents 28 percent of his wealth will go to his charity fund, Start Small LLC to ‘fund global COVID-19 relief’.

Jack Dorsey informed that the donated amount is from his stake in Square,Inc. and not from Twitter, as he owns a bigger portion of the payment processor company.

Dorsey founded Square,Inc. in 2009 and co-founded Twitter in 2006. Forbes estimated Jack Dorsey’s net worth to be $3.3 billion. The announced fund is by far the biggest single donation to tackle and fight Coronavirus pandemic.

Jack Dorsey shared this news in a series of tweets:

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon donates $100m

Jeff Bezos who founded Amazon and is the world’s richest person has also announced his pledge of donating $100m to foodbank charity Feeding America.

He announced this through an Instagram post. The given donation by Bezos represents less than 0.1% of his estimated $123bn fortune.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation gives $100m

The donation of $100m has been given by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The amount will support the efforts of developing the COVID-19 vaccine and also fund the testing and treatments to fight COVID-19.

Michael Dell, the founder of Dell computers has also committed to donating $100m.