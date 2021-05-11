Twitter donates USD 15 million for COVID-19 Relief in India

Twitter, a microblogging giant, has donated USD 15 million in order to help address the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India as the country battles the unprecedented second wave of the pandemic.

The CEO of Twitter, Jack Patrick Dorsey tweeted on May 10, 2021, that the amount has been donated to three non-governmental organisations- Aid India, CARE, and Sewa International USA.

While CARE has been given $10 million Twitter has donated $2.5 million each to Aid India and Sewa International USA.

Twitter in an official statement informed that Sewa International is a Hindu faith-based non-profit, humanitarian service organization. It added that the amount will help in the procurement of life-saving equipment such as ventilators, concentrators, BiPAP, and CPAP machines as part of the ‘Help India Defeat COVID-19’ Campaign of Sewa International.

Sewa International USA thanks Twitter:

While responding to the announcement, the Vice President for Marketing and Fund Development of Sewa International, Sandeep Khadkekar thanked Twitter CEO Dorsey for his generous donation and stated that it is gratifying to know that Sewa’s work has been recognized.

While explaining how the funding in Sewa works, Mr. Khadkekar stated that Sewa’s administrative costs are about 5%, which means that every dollar that the donor offers, the organisation spends 95% of it on the work that it is earmarked for.

He added that in the past few weeks, we have seen how overwhelmed the healthcare system is in India and the organsiation wants to do as much as it can to help the people of India.

With the latest donation, Sewa International USA, headquartered in Houston, has so far raised USD 17.5 million towards its relief efforts for India.

CARE to help set up temporary COVID-19 care centres:

Twitter has informed that the grant of USD 10 million to CARE will support the organisation’s urgent action in addressing the deadly second wave of the pandemic which has devastated India.

The company informed that the funds donated will be used to supplement the Indian Government’s efforts by setting up temporary Coronavirus care centres; providing oxygen, PPE Kits as well as other critically needed emergency supplies for the frontline health workers.

The funding will also address the vaccine hesitancy and will help in ensuring that people are vaccinated, particularly in marginalized communities in India.

AID promotes sustainable and just development:

The Association for India’s Development- AID is a voluntary movement that promotes equitable, sustainable, and just development.

AID India partners with the grassroot organizations in India in the areas of health, education, livelihoods, agriculture, human rights, and the environment.

The grant from Twitter will help the under-resourced communities in identifying the Covid-19 symptoms, will prevent the spread, provide care and treatment, benefit from medical equipment such as oximeters, oxygen, protective gear and vaccination, thermometers.

The fund will also assist in regaining livelihoods, surviving lockdowns, and strengthening the hospitals and NGOs that serve low-income and rural communities.

India battles the second wave of a pandemic:

India has been battling the unprecedented second wave of Coronavirus. The hospitals in several states are facing a shortage of health workers, oxygen, vaccine, beds, and drugs.

After recording over 4 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases for 4 consecutive days, the country on May 10, 2021, witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 cases. The death count due to COVID-19 has come to 2,46,116.