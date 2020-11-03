Twitter introduces ArtHouse in India to help brands optimizing their content

Twitter India announced on November 2, 2020, that it will be introducing ArtHouse in India which is a suite of services to assist brands in optimizing and creating Twitter-first content.

As per Twitter, the ArtHouse has earlier given successful campaigns in various markets across the world, and in the Asia-pacific region. The microblogging platform further added that by partnering with digital creators or influencers, ArtHouse will be strengthening a brand’s message by borrowing a voice to create illustrations or graphics or videos that relate to their audience.

What is ArtHouse?

According to Twitter, ArtHouse is a ‘fully integrated’ service that will be connecting brands with the creative capital of artists, editors, or influencers. It will be a team of experts who have an understanding of the platform and its possibilities, they know Twitter’s audience and what works best for them, whether it is a larger campaign or video ad.

How ArtHouse will help brands in creating better content?

The services offered by the ArtHouse can be categorized into three kinds- Creator influence and artistry, live brand studio, video editing, and optimization.

With the help of video editing and optimization, ArtHouse will be able to enable brands to upgrade their existing creative assets by optimizing them for the microblogging platform Twitter.

ArtHouse will also be working with brands to maximize and broadcast the reach of their events by bringing them live to Twitter for driving conversations on the service.

How ArtHouse will work in India?

In India, the ArtHouse team will be partnering with local agencies and brands in order to collaborate with influencers and artists and tie them with the brand’s goals and messaging.

According to Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director at Twitter India, Twitter has partnered with the best brands in India on many successful campaigns over the years. It has been learned that creative assets give an edge to the message of every brand, especially on a service such as Twitter where so much has been happening.