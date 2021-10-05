Union Bank of India Awarded Certificate of Recognition

Union Bank of India on 21 December 2010 was bestowed with the Certificate of Recognition for excellence in Corporate Governance at the 10th ICSI National Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2010. Union Bank was given the award in recognition of good corporate governance practices adopted. The winner was selected by a panel of eminent jury chaired by former Chief Justice of India, R.C. Lahoti. The award was conferred at a function held at the Scope Convention Hall, New Delhi by the Union Bank Chairman, M.V. Nair. The award was received the award from the Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee.