Union Budget 2021-22 LIVE Streaming: Know Where to watch Budget Speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Budget 2021-22 LIVE Streaming: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is now presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. This is the third budget of FM Sitharaman under the ruling PM Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Know where to watch the LIVE Budget Speech 2021 of the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This ninth budget of the Modi Government is expected to focus on providing stimulus to the Indian economy through allocations for job creation and developmental schemes along with easing out of FDI rules. With the government struggling to revive the Indian economy after the pandemic-induced lockdown, all eyes are set for the Budget Speech of the Finance Minister and know what it holds for the next fiscal.

In a historic first since India's Independence, the Budget 2021 will go paperless this time as the Union Finance Ministry has not printed the hard copies due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry will instead share the soft copies of the Budget with the MPs.

Check here date, time and other important details of the budget session:

Union Budget 2021-22 LIVE Streaming Timings Date: February 1, 2021 (Monday) Time: 11 AM

When and Where to watch the Budget 2021 LIVE Streaming?

The Union Budget 2021-22 will be presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman at 11 am on February 1, 2021. The LIVE Streaming of the Budget Speech 2021 can be watched at national television channels including Lok Sabha TV, Rajya Sabha TV and Doordarshan. The Budget 2021 will also get broadcast on YouTube and Twitter handles of these TV channels.

Get the direct link below where you can watch the LIVE Budget Speech:

Union Budget 2021 LIVE Streaming Link

Moreover, the Government has also launched the 'Union Budget' mobile app this year wherein you can get all the LIVE Updates. The mobile app is available for Android as well as iOS users. Here's the link from where you can download the Budget app:

Download 'Union Budget' App

The Parliament began the Budget Session 2021 on January 29, 2021 with the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to both the houses. FM Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey 2020-21 in the Parliament on January 29 which depicted that the Indian economy may contract by 7.7% in 2020-21.

The budget session will be held in two phases; first during January 29 - February 15, 2021 and second during March 8 - April 8, 2021.