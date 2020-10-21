Union Cabinet approves bonus for central govt employees, 30.67 lakh to benefit

The Union Cabinet on October 21, 2020 approved bonus for central government employees for the year 2019-2020. Around 30.67 lakh employees are expected to benefit from the announcement. The cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The cabinet has approved to pay Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) to around 16.97 lakh non-gazetted employees for the year 2019-20. The beneficiary employees include those working in commercial establishments like Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO and ESIC. The financial implication of the decision is expected to be around Rs 2,791 crore.

Besides this, non-Productivity Linked Bonus (Non-PLB) or ad-hoc Bonus will also be paid to the Non-Gazetted Central Government employees. The decision is expected to benefit around 13.70 lakh employees and its financial implication is expected to around Rs 946 crore.

In total, around 30.67 lakh central government employees will be benefited from the cabinet's bonus announcement and the total financial implication will be Rs 3,737 crore.

When will be the bonus be given?

The bonus will be given this time in a single installment through the medium of Direct Benefit Transfer before Vijayadashami. This was informed by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Significance

The payment of bonus to non-gazetted employees is generally done before the festive season of Durga Puja and Dussehra. The bonus is given to recognise the employees' performance in the preceding year. This year, the government has announced that the Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) and ad hoc bonus for its non-gazetted employees will be disbursed immediately.