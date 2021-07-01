Union Cabinet approves MoU between India, Gambia on governance reforms

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi gave its approval to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India and the Public Service Commission, the Republic of The Gambia on Refurbishing the Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms.

The signed MoU will provide a legal framework to the cooperation between two countries in refurbishing personnel administration and governance reforms in order to improve the existing system of governance by sharing, learning, and exchanging the administrative experiences in the area of Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms. It will also instill a greater sense of accountability, responsiveness, and transparency.

Objective:

• The main objective of the agreement is to strengthen and promote bilateral cooperation between the two nations in the Personnel Administration and Governance Reforms. It will facilitate the dialogue between the agencies of both countries.

• Gambia has also been keen to engage with India to promote cooperation in the areas such as Implementation of Contributory Pension Scheme, Improving Performance Management system in Government and e-Recruitment in Government.

Key Highlights:

• The agreement will help in understanding the personnel administration of both the countries and enable in improving the governance system through adapting, replicating, and innovating some of the best practices and processes.

• Each country will also be responsible for its expenditure in connection with the implementation of this MoU.

• The actual amount of the expenditure will also depend on the activities that may be undertaken under the MoU.

Background:

The Indian Government has taken up a goal of a quantum shift in the delivery of Government Services across the country.

It also aims to further its efforts at the revamping of the personnel administration and governance reforms which is also relevant in the context of goals of ‘Minimum Government with Maximum Governance’.