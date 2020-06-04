Union Cabinet approves re-establishment of Pharmacopoeia Commission 

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved re-establishment of the Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy. The commission will be set up as a subordinate officer under the AYUSH Ministry.

Two central laboratories that were established in Ghaziabad in 1975- Pharmacopoeia Laboratory for Indian Medicine (PLIM) and Homoeopathic Pharmacopoeia Laboratory (HPL) will be merged into the Pharmacopoeia Commission.

The Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy is presently an autonomous body under the aegis of Ministry of AYUSH, which was established in 2010.

Key Highlights

• The merger of the commission with the two central laboratories will help optimize the use of infrastructural facilities, technical manpower and financial resources of the three organizations.

• This will boost quality control of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs and enhance their regulation.

• The merger will also pave way for focused and cohesive development of standards of AYUSH drugs and publication of pharmacopoeias and formularies.

• The merger will provide legal status to the merged structure of the commission and its laboratory by making necessary amendment and enabling provisions in the Drugs & Cosmetics Rules, 1945.

• After merger, the re-established Pharmacopoeia Commission will have adequate administrative structure under the Ministry to work for boosting the capacity and outcomes of pharmacopoieal work thereby, enabling harmonization of pharmacopoeial standards of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathy drugs.

Objective

The move will prevent duplication and overlapping of drug standardization work and ensure optimal utilisation of resources.

Background

The decision has been taken after consultation with the statutory bodies that are meant for advising the centre and state in regulatory matters concerning ASLT drugs under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940. The statutory bodies include Director General Health Services, Drugs Controller General and Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani Drugs Technical Advisory Board (ASUDTAB).