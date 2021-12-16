Union Cabinet clears bill seeking amendments to Representation of the People Act- Know all about it

The Union Cabinet on December 15, 2021 reportedly approved a bill on electoral reforms that includes a proposal to link electoral roll with Aadhaar on a voluntary basis to root out multiple enrolments.

The proposed bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament. The bill proposes to make several amendments to the Representation of the People Act.

Following are the proposed amendments to Representation of the People Act-

1. Gender Neutral Process for Service Voters

The bill cleared by the Union Cabinet proposes to make the electoral process gender-neutral for service voters.

As per the current provision, while an army man's wife is entitled to be enrolled as a service voter, an army woman officer's husband is not. The new bill may change this.

The poll panel had asked the law ministry earlier to replace the term wife' with spouse' in the provision related to service voters in the Representation of the People Act.

2. Multiple cutoff dates for enrollment of youth

The newly proposed amendments to the Representation of the People Act include allowing the youth to enroll as voters on four different dates every year. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has been pushing for multiple cut-off dates to allow more eligible voters to register.

Currently, only the youth turning 18 on or before January 1 of every year are allowed to be registered as voters. So if an election is held in a particular year, only an individual who turned 18 years on or before January 1 of that year is eligible to be enrolled in the voters' list.

The EC had contested that the January 1 cut-off date deprives several youth from participating in the electoral exercise held in a particular year.

The law ministry had recently informed a parliamentary panel that it is proposing to amend section 14(b) of the Representation of the People Act to insert four qualifying dates for voter registration-January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 of every year.

3. Linking of electoral roll with Aadhaar

In March 2020, the then law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had informed the Lok Sabha that the ECI has proposed linking of electoral roll with Aadhaar to curb the menace of multiple enrolments of the same person at different places.

To enable this, amendments will be required to the electoral laws. The election panel has reportedly taken several measures to ensure the security and safety of the electoral roll data platform.

This would not mean that the electoral database system will enter the Aadhaar ecosystem. The system will only be used for authentication purposes.

As per ECI's proposal sent in August 2019, the electoral law should be amended to empower electoral registration officers to seek Aadhaar number of existing voters and those enrolling themselves in the voters' list. The poll panel has only proposed to link Aadhaar with electoral data to check multiple entries in electoral rolls and make them error-free.

4. Empower ECI to take over any premise for Elections

The bill cleared by the cabinet also includes another proposal that allows the Election Commission the powers to take over any premise for the conduct of elections. This comes after objections were raised over ECI's takeover of certain schools during the period of elections.