Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan launched Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 on February 19, 2021. The Minister also launched the Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 portal and released the Operational Guidelines for IMI 3.0 and the awareness material/IEC package developed as part of the campaign.

The Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 will be conducted in two rounds starting from February 22, 2021 till March 22, 2021. The mission will cover 250 districts/urban areas identified across 29 States/Union Territories.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan expressed his joy at the elaborate preparations to immunise every mother and child.

Focus of IMI 3.0 • The main focus of IMI 3.0 will be to vaccinate the children and pregnant women who missed their vaccine doses during the COVID-19 pandemic. • These children and pregnant women will be identified and vaccinated during the two rounds of IMI 3.0. Each round will be for 15 days each. • The beneficiaries from migration areas and hard-to-reach areas will be targeted as they may have missed their vaccine doses during COVID19. • The districts, where the mission will be rolled out, have been classified to reflect 313 low risk, 152 as medium risk and 250 as high-risk districts.

Key Highlights

• India has successfully been able to contain COVID-19 and the drive for two indigenous vaccines is being carried out in the country. With this, the importance of a vaccine has never been so strongly felt.

• The Universal Immunization Programme vaccinates almost 2.65 crore children and 2.9 crore pregnant women every year against 12 vaccine-preventable diseases.

• Despite these efforts, some children and pregnant women get missed out from this network.

• Mission Indradhanush aims to reach out to all those missed out children and pregnant woman.

Speaking on the same, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that "Implementing large campaigns like Intensified Mission Indradhanush (IMI) 3.0 even during the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine is a clear indication of India's health system getting stronger day by day."

The Health Minister said that Intensified Mission Indradhanush 3.0 (IMI 3.0) aims to reach the unreached population with all the available vaccines under Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and thereby accelerate the full immunization and complete immunization coverage of children and pregnant women.