Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan inaugurates IMD’s centre in Ladakh

The Union Minister of Earth Sciences, Dr. Harsh Vardhan on December 29, 2020, virtually inaugurated the India Meteorological Department’s Centre at Leh in Ladakh.

According to the official release, the Union Minister of Earth Sciences thanked the administration of the UT Ladakh for extending their support and active cooperation in the establishment of the Met Centre facility in the region.

The Union Minister during the inauguration, while highlighting the significance of IMD’s centre also assured that the government will make every possible effort of providing the best possible weather service to the people and administration of Ladakh and will make the region secure and safe from the vagaries of weather.

Ladakh has a unique climate & topography & holds strategic importance in terms of national security.



Today, I inaugurated via VC, @Indiametdept's meteorological centre at Leh which will provide precise weather forecasts & other important advisories for the region.

Objective behind establishing IMD’s centre in Ladakh:

Dr. Harsh Vardhan while explaining the need for a Met centre at Leh stated that the region has lofty mountains with no vegetation, high slopes, and a lot of loose debris and soil which makes the region vulnerable to various forms of natural hazards such as flash floods, cloud burst, glacial lake outbursts, and avalanches, among other things.

He added that the Meteorological Centre at Leh will help to avert the losses due to such weather events in the future and will strengthen the weather-related early warning system in Ladakh.

IMD’s work in Leh, Ladakh:

• It will provide a range of weather forecast services. It will range from short (3 days) and medium (12 days) to extended (1 month) period to all the stakeholders on a daily basis for both Kargil and Leh regions.

• Apart from providing the forecast at the district level, IMD will also be providing the weather details for important tourist places such as Pangong Lake, Nubra, Kargil, Zanskar, Drass, Khalsi, among other places.

• Some other important services that will be available by IMD will be forecast for mountaineering, highway forecast, agriculture, trekking, low and high temperature, flash flood warning, among others.

About India Meteorological Department’s Centre in Ladakh:

The centre at Leh, Ladakh will be a world-class facility for high-altitude meteorology. It will be catering to various kinds of climate and weather needs of the people as well as the administration of Ladakh.

IMD’s centre is located at a height of 3,500 meters. The centre will be creating history as it will be the highest meteorological centre in the country.