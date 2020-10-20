Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lay the foundation stone for first-ever multi modal logistic park in Assam

The Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on October 20, 2020, laid the foundation stone for India’s first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam.

The event of laying the foundation of multi-modal logistic park was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal Assam Chief Minister, Union Minister of the State Dr. Jitendra Singh, General (Retd.) Rameshwar Teli and V.K. Singh and several other ministers of Assam.

Foundation stone laying of India's first Multimodal Logistics Park at Jogighopa, Assam https://t.co/4dqmhSGLsV — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 20, 2020

Significance:

The country’s first-ever multi-modal logistic park in Assam will be providing employment to 20 lakh people. The park will also provide direct connectivity to air, rail, road, and waterways to the citizens of Assam and other parts of the North East.

Multi-modal logistic park: Highlights

• As per the official statement, the park will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 700 crores at Bongaigaon district.

• The multi-modal logistic park has been developed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana of the Central Government.

• The fund for the logistic park will be spent on three components- railway and road connectivity as well as infrastructure and building work.

• An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) will also be signed in order to implement the project successfully.