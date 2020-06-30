Unlock 2.0 Guidelines by MHA: Know What's Allowed & What's Not; Full list of What will remain closed

Unlock 2.0 Guidelines: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the lockdown in containment zones till July 31st and has released a new set of guidelines for Unlock 2.0 in India. The Unlock 2.0 Guidelines pave the way for opening of more activities in India outside the COVID-19 Containment Zones. Here in this article, we have shared the full list of activities that have been allowed to operate during the Unlock 2.0 along with activities not allowed. Know all details below.

PDF Download MHA Guidelines for Unlock 2.0

Unlock 2.0 guidelines will be effective from July 1, 2020. The new guidelines restrict the movement of people from 10 pm to 5 am across India, anywhere and everywhere. Lockdown will continue to be practiced in the Containment Zones of India.

All education institutions such as schools and colleges will remain closed until 31st July. Apart from this, the services that will remain closed during Unlock 2.0 period (1 July - 31 July 2020) are cinema halls, gyms, theatres, Metro services, swimming pools, bars, social gathering and religious gatherings. Have a look at the list of activities allowed and prohibited below:

List of Activities Allowed & Not Allowed under Unlock 2.0

Activities Allowed Activities Not Allowed Online Classes & Distance Learning & Government affiliated Training institutions to operate from 15 July with Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions MHA Approved International Flights International Flights Movement of people by passenger trains and Shramik special trains; Domestic Flights; Movement of Indians stranded outside & people to travel abroad - All these to be regulated as per SOPs Metro Rail Services Inter-State and Intra-State movement of persons and goods Cinema halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Theatres, Bars, Assembly halls Maximum 50 people allowed at Marriages & 20 People at Funerals Gatherings - Social, political, religious, academic, sports, entertainment & others Operation of industrial units, movement of people & goods on National/State Highways, Loading & Unloading of cargo, travel of people to their destinations after getting off from Bus, Train or Flight Movement of people prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am across India Note: These guidelines are to be followed outside containment zones. Apart from this, Wearing of Face Masks is compulsory & Spitting publically is punishable. People should follow Social Distancing norms mandatorily with 6 feet distance at public places.

Lockdown Extended in Containment Zones

Lockdown will continue to be implemented strictly in Containment Zones till July 31, 2020. Governments of States and UTs need to demarcate the containment zones & notify the zones to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and publish it on the websites of respective District Collectors

What's allowed in Containment Zones?

- Essential Services & Activities

- Strict perimeter control shall be maintained

- State/UT Governments to monitor activities in the Containment Zones

What will remain closed during Unlock 2.0 in India?

- Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed

- International Flights, except those allowed by MHA

- Metro Rail Services

- Cinema halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools, Theatres, Bars, Assembly halls

- Large Gatherings, be it Social, political, religious, academic, sports or entertainment

Rules for Workplaces & Offices

- Work From Home (WFH) to be followed as far as possible

- Frequent sanitisation of workplaces

- Thermal scanning, sanitizer and hand wash to be made available at all entry & exit points as well as in common areas

- Social distancing between employees

- Staggering of working hours and lunch breaks