Unlock 5: Health Ministry releases SOPs on preventive measures to control spread of COVID-19 during festivities

The Union Health Ministry on October 6, 2020, released Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) on the preventive measures which will help to contain the spread of Coronavirus during festivities.

The SOPs have been released as the months of October to December 2020 will be for festivities witnessing gatherings of a large number of people in specified locations for fairs, religious worship, exhibitions, rallies, and cultural functions.

As per the Health Ministry, to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection, it is important that the necessary preventive measures are followed for such events.

Preventive Measures to be followed during festivities:

• The Ministry has asked the administration to identify the spatial boundaries and to prepare a detailed site plan which will facilitate compliance with physical distancing, thermal screening, and sanitization.

• In the case of immersion processions and rallies, the number of people should not exceed the prescribed limit, and wearing masks and proper social distancing must be ensured.

• The number of such rallies and the distance covered by them must be kept within manageable limits.

• Events that have been planned to last for many days or weeks such as fairs, exhibitions, Ramlila pandals, puja pandals, or concerts and plays should have adequate measures to ensure a cap on physical numbers.

• Restricted entry and staggered timings to the events may be considered.

• Festive events will be permitted only outside the containment zones.

• People residing inside the containment zones must be encouraged to observe all the festivities inside their homes and not move out.

• Closed-circuit cameras may also be considered to monitor compliance of physical distance norms and wearing of masks at each venue.

• Individuals must maintain a minimum of 6 feet in public places as far as feasible.

• In religious places touching of idols, statues and holy books will not be allowed.

Measures for old people and pregnant women:

As per the SOPs released by the Ministry of Health to control the spread of COVID-19 during festivities, persons above 65 years of age, persons with comorbidities, children below the age of 10 years, and pregnant women have been advised to stay at home to avoid the infection.