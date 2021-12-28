India to chair UNSC Counter terrorism Committee in January 2022 

India will chair the Counter terrorism Committee of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in January 2022. India had last chaired this committee in 2011-12.

The UNSC Counter-terrorism Committee was formed in September 2001 soon after the tragic 9/11 terrorist attack to chart the way forward to fight against terrorism.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador TS Tirumurti had declared on January 8, 2021 that India will chair three important Committees at UN Security Council in 2021-22 including the Counterterrorism Committee, the Taliban Sanctions Committee and the Libyan Sanctions Committee.

Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC)

• The Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) was established by UN Security Council through a resolution that was adopted unanimously on September 28, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States.

• The Committee comprises all 15 UN Security Council members. The main task of the committee is to monitor the implementation of the provisions of resolution 1373 (2001), which requested countries to implement several measures intended to enhance their legal and institutional ability to counter terrorist activities at home, in their regions and around the world and other resolutions.

• The 1373 resolution also calls on States to become parties, as soon as possible, to the relevant international counter-terrorism legal instruments.

• The current chair of the Counter-Terrorism Committee is H.E. Mr. Tarek Ladeb, who is the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tunisia to the United Nations.

Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED)

The UN Security Council established the Counter-Terrorism Committee Executive Directorate (CTED) to assist the counter-terrorism committee and coordinate the process of monitoring the implementation of resolution 1373 (2001).

Significance

India will chair the Counter-terrorism Committee in the same year when it will celebrate the 75th anniversary of Independence. India has been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism especially cross-border terrorism, as it has been one of its biggest victims.