UP CM Yogi Adityanath launches Mission Shakti to ensure safety of women

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath launched the 'Mission Shakti' programme on October 17, 2020 to ensure safety of women in the state. The Mission was launched on the first day of Navratri and will be implemented for six months till the 'Basant Navratri', April 2021.

While launching the programme, the Chief Minister stated that from now onwards, there will be a separate room for women complainants in a total of 1535 police stations of the state. The women complainants will be attended by a female Police constable. CM Yogi also stated that the police officials will undertake urgent action on the complaints registered by women complainants.

शक्ति की आराधना के पावन अवसर 'शारदीय नवरात्रि' के प्रथम दिवस से प्रदेश में 'मिशन शक्ति' का शुभारंभ किया जा रहा है।



यह अभियान महिलाओं और बच्चों के प्रति सम्मान तथा सुरक्षा की भावना के प्रसार तथा महिला स्वावलंबन की आवश्यकता को नवीन आयाम प्रदान करने में सहयोगी होगा।#MissionShakti — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2020

Highlights of Mission Shakti

- The Mission Shakti has been launched with an aim to reduce crime against women in Uttar Pradesh.

- In the first phase of ‘Mission Shakti’, the focus will be on spreading awareness on women safety and dignity.

- In the second phase, the mission will target the eve-teasers and perpetrators and punish them with stringent punishment.

- Under this programme, 100 role models will be identified among women in each district, who will work towards women empowerment.

- The Chief Minister asserted that if such measures fail to bring about the change, then the convicts will be dealt more harshly and will be forced to face social-boycott with their pictures displayed publicly.

आपकी सरकार प्रदेश की हर बेटी-हर महिला का सम्मान सुनिश्चित करने के साथ-साथ उनके स्वावलंबन के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है।



जो लोग नारी गरिमा और स्वाभिमान को दुष्प्रभावित करने की कोशिश करेंगे, उनके लिए 'नए उत्तर प्रदेश' की धरती पर कोई जगह नहीं है।



ऐसे लोगों की दुर्गति तय है।#MissionShakti — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 17, 2020

The launch of this mission came amid the growing outrage against the recent series of rape cases and sexual assaults in the state with the latest being the death of a Dalit girl who was gangraped in Hathras.