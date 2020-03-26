UP Government bans sale, manufacture of pan masala for indefinite period

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Government on March 26, 2020, banned the manufacture and sale of pan masala in the state. The ban was imposed on the first day of lockdown. The decision of banning the pan masala was taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus that has affected the functioning of schools, colleges, hospitals all over the country.

As the ban is for an indefinite period, Food Security Commissioner Ministhy S issued an order stating, “ manufacturing, sale, and storage of pan masala are being banned in the states till further orders.” The order also said, “spitting pan masala can help in spreading COVID-19.”

The order also mentioned that there will be strict actions against those violating the order. During the announcement of the decision, Food Security Commissioner also mentioned the ban on gutkha done by Uttar Pradesh Government on April 1, 2013.

­­­­Measures Taken by UP Government during Coronavirus Pandemic

In the ongoing 21 days lockdown all over the country, the additional chief secretary Avanish Awasthi while addressing a press conference at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow said, “ We will ensure delivery of essential items at the doorstep as promised by UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the lockdown. Community kitchens will also be made operational across the state so that the poor get adequate food to eat.”

UP bans Pan Masala and Kerala bans liquor

Kerala state government has suspended the sale of liquor done by state-owned Beverage Corporation (Bevco) outlets till 14 April and brought the state under total prohibition. The sale has been suspended as the liquor was not included in the essential services by the center. Excise minister TP Ramakrishnan gave directions to Bevco managing director Sparjan Kumar regarding the suspension of liquor. In Kerala, Bevco owns 265 outlets and consumerfed manages 26.