UP govt launched ‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app for migrant workers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on May 8 launched the ‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app for the migrant workers of the state who have been returning from other states amid the lockdown.

‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app has been developed by the State Revenue Department in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme.

As per the government official, the exchange of information by various government departments will help in the formulation of programs for the employment and livelihood of the citizens.

Significance:

The multipurpose app has been developed to provide the benefits of the government schemes to the workers. The app will also monitor their health apart from providing jobs and livelihoods as per their skills.

‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app: Key Highlights

• The data collection of the migrant workers will be done through the ‘Pravasi Rahat Mitra’ app.

• The app will have the complete details of the people staying in the shelter homes.

• It will also have information on those migrants who have returned to their homes from other states.

• In the app, details of more than 65 types of skills will be collected.

• The app will also have the status of the distribution of ration kits to the migrant citizens.

• To avoid data duplication, the mobile number will be the basis.

• The app can work online as well as offline.

• With the help of effective decision making, the data of the people from rural and urban areas can also be separated into the app.

• Data collection in the app will be done at the decentralized level such as transit point, shelter, the residence of the person.

• The data collected in the app will be installed on the state-based Integrated Information Management System.

Information of the person in the app:

The app will collect the basic information of the person such as:

• Name

• Educational Qualification

• Temporary and Permanent Address

• Corona related screening status

• Details of the bank account

• Experience