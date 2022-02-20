UP, Punjab Assembly Polls 2022: Voting underway in 59 seats in UP, 117 seats in Punjab

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

UP Elections 2022: The third phase of UP Assembly Polls 2022 are underway in 59 constituencies spread across 16 districts. The fate of key candidates including Akhilesh Yadav and Shivpal will be decided today.

Created On: Feb 20, 2022 14:00 IST
The voting started at 7 am today and will continue till 6pm. Under the third phase of UP Elections 2022, 627 candidates are in the fray out of whom 97 are women.

The voting started at 7 am today and will continue till 6pm. Under the third phase of UP Elections 2022, 627 candidates are in the fray out of whom 97 are women. 

The 16 districts that have gone to polls include Firozabad, Kanpur Nagar, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Etah, Hathras, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kannuaj, Auriyya, Mahoba, Kasganj, Etawah and Farukkhabad. 

Key Constituencies

Karhal- Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav is contesting his maiden assembly election and he is pitted against Union Minister of State in Law Ministry Satya Pal Singh Bhagel. 

Jaswantnagar - Akhilesh's uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav is contesting election from the seat.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 will be held in seven phases, the remaining four phases will be held on February 23, 27, March 3 and 7.

Punjab Elections 2022

The single-phase assembly polls are underway in Punjab. Overall, 117 constituencies have gone to polls and there are 1304 candidates in the fray. The Punjab Assembly Polls 2022 began at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm. 

Punjab is witnessing a multi-party contest between Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party alliance and a coalition of BJP and Punjab Lok Congress Party.

Key Constituencies

Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur: Current Punjab Chief Minister is contesting from the two seats.

Amritsar (East)- Congress Punjab Chief Navjot Singh Sidhuis pitted against Bikram Singh Majithia, AAP's Jeevanjyot Kaur and BJP's Jagmohan Singh Raju. 

Dhuri Seat- AAP CM face Bhagwant Mann is contesting from the seat.

Patiala- Congress Chief Captain Amarinder Singh is seeking re-election from the seat.

Lambi seat- Five-time CM and SAD leader Parkash Singh Badal is contesting from the seat.

Jalalabad- SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal is contesting from the seat.

Pathankot- BJP Punjab Chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma is contesting from the seat. 

Voter Turnout till 11 am

Punjab Elections2022: 17.77%

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 (third phase): 21.18%

