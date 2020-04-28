US President Donald Trump rules out changing dates of Presidential Election 2020

US President Donald Trump has denied making any changes in the schedule of the US Presidential Elections 2020 amid COVID-19 outbreak. Trump stated that the elections will be held as planned on November 3, 2020.

Trump’s remarks came after Democrat Presidential Nominee Joe Biden reportedly said last week that the US President was considering changing the date. Biden said that Trump is going to try to kick back the election somehow and come up with some rationale behind why it can’t be held.

Trump, however, responded to the claim saying that he has never even thought of changing the date of the election.“Why would I do that,” asked the US President. He continued by saying that November 3 is a good number and that he is very much looking forward to the elections.

US Presidential Elections 2020

The United States presidential election 2020 is scheduled for November 3, 2020. The incumbent US President Donald Trump will be seeking a second term during these elections. Trump will be facing Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the final race.

Joe Biden became Democratic nominee automatically after Senator Bernie Sanders, the last major Democratic Presidential Candidate, withdrew his name from the race on April 8, 2020.

The new President of the United States will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.