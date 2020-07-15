US President revokes controversial directive to deport International students

US President Donald Trump on July 14, 2020 repealed his controversial directive to deport international students who decide to take online classes amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Trump administration had told foreign students last week that they would not be allowed to stay in the United States unless they switched to a course with in-person tuition.

However, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) sued the government over its policy. Many other public colleges of California followed suit. The District Judge in Massachusetts, Allison Burroughs finally informed that the parties have come to a settlement.

Key Details

• The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had earlier directed the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport international students if they attend American universities that offer only online courses amid the COVID health crisis. The direction had comes as Coronavirus cases spiked across the country.

• The rule received criticism from many states and educational institutions, who called it a way to pressurise colleges and universities to reopen their campuses with in-person classes during the pandemic.

• The District of Columbia along with 17 states filed a lawsuit on July 13, 2020 against the Trump administration's new international student ban.

• The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court in Massachusetts. It challenged the administration’s new policy, calling it a cruel, unlawful and abrupt action to expel international students amid the COVID pandemic, which has brought death and disruption across the United States.

• Both Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology had already sued the Trump administration over the order on July 8.

Background

The International Universities filed suits in a bid to protect the status of thousands of international students. India had also raised its concern regarding the F1 student visa to the US during the virtual foreign office consultations between the two nations last week. The US side had then assured that it will keep the best interests of the students in mind.