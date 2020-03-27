US Space Force Launches Extremely High Frequency Satellite Despite Coronavirus

The United States Space Force began its first national security mission on March 26, 2020 by sending a hyper-secure military communications satellite into orbit. The US has taken this action despite most of the parts of the country are dealing with Coronavirus pandemic.

The Lockheed Martin Advanced Extremely High Frequency (AEHF) satellite was launched on the Atlas V551 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 4:18 pm (2018 GMT). It is believed that he AEHF-6 is the sixth and final satellite by Lockheed Martin in AEHF segment.

Benefits

Lockheed Martin said in a statement that the satellite will provide a global, communicable, protected communications capability for tactical, command and tactical warfare operating on the ground, maritime and aerial platforms. It will also work as a lifeline of US military force in nuclear warfare.

The system has a low probability of encryption, interception and detection, and is jammer-resistant and capable of penetrating electromagnetic interference caused by nuclear weapons.

In December 2019, the White House announced to create of the new Space Force with the world's newest ceasefire domain.

What is US Space Force

The Space Force will be a new division of the US Army, which Trump has described as "separate but equal.

This will be the sixth service after the Army, Navy, Naval Corps, Coast Guard and Air Force.

According to the plan, the space force would consist of three units. The space command will be headed by the most senior general to oversee combat operations.

The Space Development Agency will undertake the identification and development of new technologies.

The third unit is the Space Operations Force, formed based on the expertise of leaders and fighters.

According to the US Deputy Secretary of Defense, the formation of the space force will cost billions of rupees.

Objectives

The purpose to establish space forces is to prove US dominance in the space. It will also prove its dominance among forces of China and Russia.