US terminates Pakistan’s attempt to declare Indian citizen as global terrorist

The Union States has blocked Pakistan’s attempt to proscribe an Indian national as a global terrorist by the UN Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee.

Pakistan reportedly failed to produce the required evidence against the concerned Indian citizen after which the United States blocked and terminated its proposal, delivering a huge setback to the nation.

Key Highlights

• Pakistan has been pushing for UN terror listing of an Indian national whom it has been attempting to link and frame for carrying out acts of terrorism on its soil.

• However, the nation failed to produce any fresh evidence to link the Indian citizen with any terror group.

• The concerned Indian citizen reportedly works as an engineer with an Indian construction company active in Afghanistan.

• The US had in September 2019 placed Pakistan’s terror-charge proposal on ‘technical hold’ asking the nation to provide more evidence to prove its allegations.

• However, with the nation failing to produce no fresh evidence against the Indian national, the US formally informed all UNSC members that it was officially blocking and terminating the proposal.

Who is the Indian national?

The Indian national against whom Pakistan has been attempting to gather evidence is Venu Madhav Dongara, who is an engineer with an Indian construction company active in Afghanistan. Dongara is one of the four Indian nationals Pakistan had linked with terror attacks on its territory.

Pakistan had prepared a "fictional" dossier on Dongara accusing him of financing terror attacks and linking him with groups like Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan. Similar allegations were also filed against the three Indian nations who worked with the same Indian firm in Afghanistan. All four Indians have returned to India since then.

Why is Pakistan attempting to frame the Indian national?

Pakistan’s efforts to get the Indian national listed as a global terrorist follow the UN ban on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar. Though Pakistan’s ally China had blocked the proposal to ban the JeM Chief on four previous occasions, the nation finally fell in line with the other UNSC members to list Azhar as international terrorist in May 2019.

India had been pushing for a ban on the JeM Chief for his role in the 2001 Indian Parliamentary attack, 2008 Mumbai terror attack, 2016 Pathankot attack and 2019 Pulwama attack. China was forced to unblock the proposal to ban Azhar as he had not only masterminded the terror attacks but he was also healing the Jaish-e-Mohammed, which is already designated as a terrorist organisation by the United Nations.

Hence, by framing the Indian national, Pakistan was attempting to draw a moral equivalence with India and prove that India is also a terror backer but its repeated attempts were blocked and finally nullified by the United States.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) 1267 sanctions committee was set up to oversee measures imposed on terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, such as ISI, Al-Qaida and others. The committee has five permanent members including the US, the UK, China, France and Russia and 10 non-permanent members.