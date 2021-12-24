Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

US waives in-person interviews for H-1B and other types of work visas

The US State Department said that it is temporarily dropping the in-person interview requirement for some work-visa categories in 2022 to ease visa issuances in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases. 

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 16:02 IST
The United States has temporarily dropped the in-person interview requirement for certain visa categories including H-1B, L-1 and O01 amid rising concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. This was confirmed by US State Department on December 23, 2021. 

In-person interviews are typically the final step before the issuance of visas. Waiver of the requirement will benefit the applicants of H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas.

These categories of visas are the most common visa types that companies use to attract high-skilled talent from abroad.

About H-1B, L-1 and O-1 visas in detail

H-1B visa- The visa category allows US employers to temporarily employ foriegn workers in specialty occupations, which requires application of specialised knowledge and a bachelor's degree or equivalent work experience. 

Duration of stay- 3 years ( extendable to six years). The visa holder can reapply after the expiry of the visa. 

L visas- L-1A and L-1B visa categories are for temporary intracompany transferees who work in managerial positions or have specialized knowledge.

O-1 visa - The O-1 nonimmigrant visa is for individuals who possess extraordinary ability in the sciences, arts, education, business, or athletics, or who have demonstrated a record of extraordinary achievement in the motion picture or television industry and has been recognized nationally or internationally for those achievements.

Period of Stay- 3 years ( Extendable up to one year)

US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken has additionally extended consular officers' current ability to waive the in-person interview, through December 31, 2022 for other categories of non-immigrant visas as well including: 

Temporary Agricultural and Non-agricultural Workers (H-2 visas)

Students (F and M visas)

Student Exchange Visitors (Academic J visas)

