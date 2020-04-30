US aid agency announces additional $3 million to support India's battle against COVID-19

The United States has announced an additional grant worth Rs $3 million to help India combat the COVID-19 pandemic. The US aid agency (USAID) had announced a grant worth $2.9 million to India on April 6, 2020 to support its efforts to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The US Ambassador to India, Kenneth Juster stated that the additional grant will further support India's efforts to respond to the COVID-19 more effectively.

The official statement issued by the US Embassy read that the issuance of the additional funding to India to support its efforts to combat COVID-19 is yet another example of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and India.

Significance

The additional grant will help India in its efforts to slow the spread of the deadly virus, provide the required care to the infected and disseminate essential public health messages to communities, and strengthen its case spotting and surveillance.

Key Highlights

• The USAID is providing these funds to the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project.

• Through the project, the USAID will support the National Health Authority to establish a financing facility, which will help mobilize resources from the private sector to provide support to over 20,000 health facilities enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

• The Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) is India's health insurance scheme, which aims to provide support to over 500 million poor and vulnerable people.

• With the additional funding, the USAID has till now provided $5.9 million to assist India in responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

What is the PAHAL project? PAHAL is a joint initiative of the USAID and IPE Global that aims to provide support to social enterprises in developing affordable & quality healthcare solutions for the urban poor. PAHAL is short for ‘Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity’. The project is a collaborative platform that seeks to connect and catalyze innovative social enterprises focused on improving health outcomes. The project aims to reach out to 10 million urban poor in India by 2020 and reduce the out of pocket expenditure on healthcare for underserved urban communities by 30 percent.

About USAID

The US Agency for International Development is one of the leading global aid agencies. The aid agency’s work is mainly focused on promoting global health.

The agency aims to provide a timely and effective humanitarian response, bringing disaster relief and lifesaving assistance amid complex crises.

It not only makes investments in global health, but protects Americans both at home and abroad and strive to save lives, strengthen fragile states, and promote social and economic progress.