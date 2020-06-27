Uttar Pradesh to form special security force for industrial security

The state government of Uttar Pradesh has decided to form a dedicated security force to ensure security of courts, metro rail, airports, industrial establishments, banks and other organizations in the state.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to constitute the Uttar Pradesh Special Security Force (UPSSF) for this purpose. The force will be similar to that of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Objective

The UP Chief Minister highlighted the need for a dedicated security force stating that there is a demand for a special security force to look after the security of district courts, airports, industrial institutions, metro rails, banks and other financial institutions.

Key Highlights

• The UPSSF will be constituted to work professionally and ensure security at the industrial institutions.

• The special force will be given special training and will be provided with modern security equipment. They would also be informed about modern security techniques and gadgets.

• The special force will also be placed at other important establishments including religious sites and places of pilgrimage.

• The state will constitute five battalions of such a force in the first phase with headquarters in Lucknow. The Chief Minister has directed the state officials to present a detailed plan for the same.

Background

The Allahabad high court had earlier directed the UP state government to form an exclusive Force for security on court premises in December 2019.