Uzbekistan to host 2023 men’s boxing world championships

The International Boxing Association (AIBA) announced on April 2, 2021, that the 2023 men’s boxing world championships will be held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The President of AIBA, Umar Kremlev had confirmed Tashkent as a host city during his visit to Uzbekistan.

In a statement, the AIBA President mentioned that he is happy to announce Uzbekistan, the nation with strong boxers and champion’s character, to be the host of 2023 boxing championships.

He added that he is confident in the high-level organization by Uzbekistan, spectacular fights, and the huge fan’s support.

According to AIBA, a bid was presented by the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan. It saw the organization’s board voting in favour of its candidature.

President of the International Boxing Association Mr. Umar Kremlev @Kremlev_U during his visit to Uzbekistan officially announced that AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships will take place in Tashkent in 2023 🥊🇺🇿👏



Read more:https://t.co/E8WbRJLFV1#AIBA #AIBAcompetition pic.twitter.com/YgfO706olN — AIBA (@AIBA_Boxing) April 2, 2021

AIBA President’s visit to Uzbekistan:

During his visit to the Central Asian Nation, Umar Kremlev held a working meeting with the NOC Chairman Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov and the first Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Boxing Federation Saken Polatov.

The officials discussed the development of boxing in Uzbekistan and Central Asia. The discussion was also held on the first stages of preparation for the World Championships.

Uzbekistan in boxing:

The 22nd edition of the men’s boxing world championships competition will be the first time when Uzbekistan will be hosting it.

Uzbekistan is also one of the most active members of the International Boxing Association. The country has a rich boxing history. At the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, the Central Asian Nation had won three gold medals in boxing.

Uzbekistan gears up to host boxing championships:

The Chairman of the National Olympic Committee- NOC of Uzbekistan has thanked the President and the government for their support in promoting a healthy lifestyle and sports in the country.

He mentioned that NOC is going to strengthen its cooperation with AIBA in popularizing boxing in the region and all around the globe. There has also been a discussion on the creation of an education centre for the referees, judges, and coaches in Tashkent, it will also work for the whole Central Asia region.

The preparations for the men’s boxing championships have already started and the first plan of arrangements is also launched.