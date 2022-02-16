Veteran singer Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at CritiCare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai on February 15, 2022. He was 69. The news of his passing was confirmed by a hospital doctor.

'Bappi Lahiri passed away a little before midnight. When the family got him to the hospital his blood pressure was low and the pulse couldn’t be felt. We tried to revive him but it was too late,' informed Dr. Deepak Namjoshi, Director of the Hospital and Physician, Cardiologist and Pulmonologist, who was treating the musician.

The singer had been previously admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on February 14th. His health deteriorated on February 15th and he was brought again to the hospital. He had multiple health issues and reportedly died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight, said Dr Deepak Namjoshi.

Bappi Lahiri’s last onscreen appearance was on the set of Big Boss 15 with Salman Khan to promote his grandson Swastik’s new song, Baccha Party.

PM Narendra Modi paid condolences to the late singer's family and admirers with a tweet, "Shri Bappi Lahiri Ji’s music was all encompassing, beautifully expressing diverse emotions. People across generations could relate to his works. His lively nature will be missed by everyone. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Bappi Da was so endearing in person. But, his music had an edge. He introduced a more contemporary style to Hindi film music with Chalte Chalte, Suraksha & Disco Dancer.

Bappi Lahiri Biography

Bappi Lahiri Age: 69

Bappi Lahiri last song- Bhankas

Fondly known as Bappi Da, the singer ruled the music industry for several years, especially in the later 1970s-80s, delivering back to back hits like I am a Disco Dancer, Bambai se aaya mera dost, Taaki Taaki, Tamma Tamma, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Chalte Chalte, Pag Ghoongroo, Naino Main Sapna, Humko Aaj Kal Hain Intezaar and Yaad Aa Raha Hai.

He composed songs for several movies including Disco Dancer, Sharaabi, Shola Aur Shabnam, Adventures of Tarzan, Satyamev Jayate, Commando, Saaheb, Himmatwala, Aaj Ke Shahenshah, Thanedaar, Sailaab, Namak Halaal and Numbri Aadmi.

His first hit score in Bollywood was for Aamir Khan's father Tahir Hussain's film Zakhmee.

He popularised the use of synthesized disco music in Indian cinema and delivered major box hits in Bengali films as well such as Aamar Tumi, Amar Sangee, Amar Prem, Mandira, Asha O Bhalobasha, Badnam, Priya and Raktelekha.

In the last decade, he sang some of the ever-popular songs including Ooh La La for The Dirty Picture, Tamma Tamma for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Tune Maari Entriyaan for Gunday and recently Areey Pyar Kar Le for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

His last song was Bhankas for the 2020 film Baaghi 3.

Bappi Lahiri Political Career

Bappi Lahiri joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on January 31, 2014. He had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections from the Sarerampur Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal but lost to TMC candidate Kalyan Banerjee.

Bappi Lahiri Sleep Apnea

Bappi Lahiri was admitted to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in April 2021. He suffered from OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) in the last year.