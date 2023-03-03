Vo Van Thuong takes over as Vietnam’s President, Youngest to hold the position

The National Assembly of Vietnam recently announces that Vo Van Thuong has been appointed as the country’s new president. He took an oath on account of his newly assigned Presidential position on March 02, 2023 (Thursday).

The election happened after the reshuffling drive of the country’s top leadership as it continues its anti-corruption campaign. A couple of days back, an extraordinary session was initiated where the assembly members confirmed 52 years old Vo Van Thuong as the President of Vietnam. After the ruling “Communist Party” nominated Thuong as the only candidate on March 01, 2023 (Wednesday).

About Vo Van Thuong

Vo Van Thuong is a Vietnamese politician who is the youngest to serve in his current position as President. He is a member of the party’s Politburo which is regarded as the country’s top decision-making body.

However, he is a veteran of the party and he began his political career during his graduation days in communist youth organisations. He holds a Bachelor in Philosophy and also a Master's degree in the same discipline. He has been a member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party since the year 2011.

He is widely known as being close to the party’s General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong who is the country’s most powerful figure and the leading architect of the party’s combat against corruption.

#Vietnam parliament elects Vo Van Thuong as new Presidenthttps://t.co/lQVD3RkktT — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 2, 2023

Thuong’s Presidential Role

The position of the presidency is considered a ceremonial role however it is one of the top four political positions in Vietnam Country located in Southeast Asia. As many as 487 deputies out of a total of 488 were present at the National Assembly and they all voted for Thuong, as reported by the official state-run news channel of Vietnam.

Thuong’s presidential appointment occurs to be during a period of political turbulence in Vietnam where the sovereign Communist Party’s corruption evacuation is in progress. Moreover, factional fighting has witnessed several ministers fired.

Thuong Oath-Taking Ceremony

Vo Van Thuong elected by the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam is the new president till the term ending 2026 in line with the country’s continuing anti-corruption campaign. He took the oath and addressed the Parliament as President in his first speech by saying that he would firmly carry forward the fight against corruption.

He declared, “(I will) strive to fulfil to the best of my abilities the responsibilities and missions entrusted by the party, state and the people” as he swore in during the ceremonial meeting held in Hanoi, Vietnam.

He further vowed to constantly idealize President Ho Chi Minh’s doctrines, morality and lifestyle, as mentioned by the officials.

Corruption Scandals in Vietnam

The election was conducted following the removal of Thuong’s antecedent Nguyen Xuan Phuc who was censured by the ruling party and resigned from the position in 2023. He was heavily charged with “violations and wrongdoing” by several officials under his control.

Phuc served as the tenth president of Vietnam since he was chosen in 2021. His dismissal from the post can be seen as an escalation of the country’s “blazing furnace” anti-corruption abolition.

Also Read: Indian Men’s National Hockey Team Appoints South Africa’s Craig Fulton as New Head Coach