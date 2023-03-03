Indian Men’s National Hockey Team Appoints South Africa’s Craig Fulton as New Head Coach

Men’s National Hockey Team of India designates South Africa’s Craig Fulton as the new Chief Coach on March 03, 2023 (Friday). The team previously failed to lend the World Cup at home. Craig Fulton has replaced the Australian Hockey Player Graham John Reid who bid farewell after the country’s disappointing show in the World Cup.

Craig Fulton has an extensive coaching experience of about 25 significant years. In fact, not only Reid, but the team’s analytical coach Greg Clark, as well as the scientific advisor Mitchell Pemberton, had also tendered their resignations.

Under the guidance of John Reid, the Indian team was led to a historic bronze medal-winning show at the Tokyo Olympics. Fulton promises to take the Indian hockey team to the next level in the coming future.

Historic Background

In an official statement, Craig Fulton stated that it is a great honour to be appointed in the role of Head Coach for the Indian Men’s National Hockey Team. He further applauds India that it has a deep history and legacy of the sport and he further adds that he looks forward to a futuristic journey with the current super-talented team.

In the past, Fulton has shown exemplary results while considering his previous stints as a coach. His fame began with a stint leading the Irish Men’s Team between 2014 to 2018 when the team qualified for the Rio Olympics in the year 2016.

That was the very first Olympic qualification of the Irish team in hundred years. The historic feat also won him the FIH “Coach of the Year” award in 2015.

Craig Fulton’s Work Experience

Talking about his past endeavours, he has worked as an Assistant Coach with the reigning Olympic champions Belgium en route to the gold medal in Tokyo. He had also been part of the Belgian coaching staff during their 2018 World Cup win in Bhubaneswar.

After coaching the Belgium club and it won the Belgium League, Fulton was named “Belgium Coach of the Year” in 2023.

Career as Hockey Player

In his eminent career as a hockey player with the South African squad, Fulton marked history by playing 195 International matches over a time period of 10 years. He was part of the South Africa team at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics as well as the 2004 Athens Olympics. Also, he played at the World Cup and Commonwealth Games which is a further add-on to his remarkable career.

Speaking about his recent appointment as Chief Coach of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, Indian Hockey President Dilip Tirkey expressed his congratulation and said that he is delighted to see him on board as the leading coach for the Indian team. He also says, “I have had the honour of playing against him and now I look forward to closely working with him in this new phase for the men’s hockey team”.

He holds tremendous experience in coaching various teams and his work ethic brings about confidence in raising the team’s performance in world hockey. It is expected that he will be joining in the middle of the upcoming FIH Pro League matches against Australia and Germany in Rourkela next month in 2023.

Upcoming Matches

India will take on Germany in the first match on March 10, 2023, which will be further followed by the return leg on March 13. The country will also play Australia, the reigning Commonwealth Games champions on March 12 and March 15 respectively.

In the Pro League matches, Australian David John and BJ Kariappa are appointed as Interim Coaches, also including Shivendra Singh. Both John and Kariappa have been working with the Odisha Hockey Federation.

