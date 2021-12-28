Vikram Misri appointed Deputy National Security Adviser

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Vikram Misri is an Indian diplomat, who currently serves as the ambassador of India to China. He was also  appointed as the Indian ambassador to Spain and Myanmar previously. 

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 11:12 IST
New Deputy NSA: Vikram Misri was on December 27, 2021 appointed as India's new deputy National Security Adviser in the National Security Council Secretariat. Misri is a 1989 batch Indian Foreign Service officer.

He currently serves as India's Ambassador to China. He was appointed to the post in 2019. He will be succeeded by Pradeep Kumar Rawat, who was recently appointed as the next ambassador to China.

Misri had previously served as private secretary to Prime Ministers Inder Kumar Gujral, Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.

Vikram Misri

•  He was born in Srinagar and then got his undergraduate degree in history honours from Hindu College from the Delhi University. He then did MBA at XLRI. 

•  He later worked for three years in advertising and then joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1989. 

•  He served Indian missions in Brussels and Tunis between 1991 and 1996.

•  He was appointed as the Private Secretary to Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral in 1997.

•  He held various other posts in the Prime Ministers Office and External Affairs Ministry as well as several Indian missions abroad.

•  He was appointed as the private secretary to Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in 2012.

•  He also served as the private secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he succeeded Manmohan Singh. 

•  He was later appointed as the ambassador to Spain in 2014.

•  He was then appointed as the ambassador to Myanmar in 2016.

•  He was appointed as the ambassador to China in 2019. He had held a series of meetings with senior Chinese officials during the 2020–2021 India-China border clash.

