Virat Kohli Instagram Followers 2022: Virat Kohli becomes first Indian with 200 million followers on Instagram

Instagram followers Virat Kohli: The Former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli has become the first Indian to have 200 million followers on Instagram. The latest numbers on the photo-sharing app have reaffirmed the popularity of the cricketer globally. Virat Kohli on Instagram had breached the mark of 100 million followers only last summer.

Virat Kohli in his Instagram post wrote, “200 mil strong, thanks for all your support insta fam.” The 33-year-old cricketer is the only third athlete to touch the mark of 200 million followers on Instagram after Footballer Lionel Messi (334 million) and Cristiano Ronaldo (451 million), who has the most followers on the app.

Virat Kohli Instagram followers: One of the most followed athletes on social media

The former Indian Captain Virat Kohli, one of the most followed on social media has over 49 million followers on Facebook and over 48 million followers on Twitter.

Earlier in 2021, Virat Kohli had scripted history by becoming the first Asian celebrity to achieve 150 million followers on Instagram.

Before completing the 200 million dollars mark on Instagram, Virat Kohli has surpassed Brazil superstar Neymar by becoming the third-most followed active athlete on the Facebook-owned platform.

Virat Kohli: Former Captain of Indian Cricket Team

In 2021, Virat Kohli had given up his T20 Captaincy for India and Royal Challengers Bangalore after the T20 World Cup and the IPL Season. Rohit Sharma, a month later, was named as India’s new ODI Captain after already being named as the T20I skipper.

The former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper had a forgettable IPL 2022 having scored 341 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of just 115.98. Virat Kohli is likely to return to the mix for India’s tour of England next month comprising the one-off test from the series in 2021, three ODIs, and three T20Is.

