Virat Kohli named in Wisden’s five cricketers of the decade list

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has found a place in the list of five cricketers of the decade by the Wisden Cricketers' Almanac.

Virat Kohli was named in the Wisden cricketers of the decade list along with four other cricketers – Australia’s Steve Smith and women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry, South Africa’s Dale Steyn and AB de Villiers.

Five cricketers of the decade

1. Steve Smith: The cricketer has scored 26 centuries from 60 Tests overall and had a career batting average in test cricket closer to 80.

2. Ellyse Perry: The Australian is a world-class all-rounder in all three formats of cricket with a test batting average of 114.6 and bowling of under 17.

3. Virat Kohli: The Indian cricketer has scored 5,775 more international runs than anyone else this decade.

4. Dale Steyn: He is the only specialist bowler to be named in the cricketers of the decade list. He had entered the decade as the world’s best test bowler and held on to the position for record four years.

5. AB de Villiers: The cricketer, who holds the record for fastest ODI 50, 100 and 150, also had one of the highest batting averages during the 2015 World Cup.

Virat Kohli was also named as the captain of the Wisden Test team of the decade. The only other Indian to feature in the list includes Ravichandran Ashwin. Virat Kohli is one of the most consistent players in the longest format of cricket, having scored a total of 7202 runs in 84 tests, which includes 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries. Ashwin has picked up 362 wickets from a total of 70 tests, which includes 27 five-wicket hauls.

Wisden's Test team of the decade: Alastair Cook (Eng), David Warner (Aus), Kumar Sangakkara (SL), Steve Smith (Aus), Virat Kohli (Ind), Ben Stokes (Eng), AB de Villiers (SA), R Ashwin (Ind), Dale Steyn (SA), Kagiso Rabada (SA), James Anderson (Eng).

The Indian skipper also found a place in the Wisden ODI team of the decade along with Rohit Sharma and former Indian captain MS Dhoni. Virat Kohli has scored a total of 11,609 runs in 242 ODIs, which includes 43 centuries and 55 half-centuries.

Wisden's ODI team of the decade: Rohit Sharma (Ind), Virat Kohli (Ind), David Warner (Aus), AB de Villiers (SA), Jos Buttler (Eng), Shakib Al Hasan (Ban), M.S. Dhoni (Ind), Lasith Malinga (SL), Mitchell Starc (Aus), Trent Boult (NZ), Dale Steyn (SA)

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 8944 runs from 221 ODIs, which includes 28 centuries and 43 half-centuries. Rohit Sharma was also the highest run-scorer in the ICC World Cup 2019 with 648 runs. MS Dhoni, who has been on a break since the world cup tournament has scored a total of 10773 runs from 350 ODIs, which includes 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries.

About Wisden

Wisden or Wisden Cricketers' Almanack is a cricket reference book, which is also known as the bible of cricket. The book is published annually in the UK.

Wisden’s cricketers of the decade list include five of the world’s best cricketers whose performance in the past decade has been exceptional.

The Wisden ODI and Test teams of the decade include eleven of the decade’s best cricketers from across all the cricket playing nations. None of the New Zealand players made it into the Wisden’s Test team of the decade, while Pakistani players did not feature in either the ODI or Test team of the decade.