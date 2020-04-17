Viswanathan Anand named new ambassador of WWF India

Chess legend Viswanathan Anand has been named as the new ambassador for World Wide Fund (WWF) India's Environment Education program. The five-time World Chess Champion will support wildlife conservation and work to educate children across India on issues related to the environment.

The announcement comes at a time when WWF India is celebrating its 50 years of conservation in India. Speaking on his association with WWF India, Anand, said that “our children deserve a better, greener and more sustainable world than the one we are living in today and it is our responsibility as parents and elders to show them the way.”

He added saying that he is happy to join WWF India and work together with them to make more children and youth aware of the need to protect the natural world. He said that he is looking forward to an enriching and progressive association with WWF India.

WWF’s Environment Education Programme

Environment Education is the oldest programme of WWF-India. It was established in 1976. It aims to reach out to children, youth and citizens of the country and generate critical thinking, problem-solving and enable the growth of environmentally-conscious individuals. The programme impacts over 5 million children across 2000 schools in the nation.

About World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF)

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) was constituted in 1961. The NGO has its headquarters in Vaud, Switzerland. It works in the field of wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment. WWF India has become the world's largest conservation organization.