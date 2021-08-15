Watch Independence Day 2021 Speech Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Prime Minister Modi speech live

When and where to watch PM Modi Independence Day Speech live: Prime Minister Modi will address the nation on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day from Red Fort on August 15, 2021.

This Independence Day speech will be Prime Minister Modi’s eight consecutive address as the Prime Minister of India since 2014. Elaborate security arrangements have already been made by the Delhi Police on Independence Day across the Red Fort and National Capital of India.

Prime Minister Modi will likely address the nation on Independence Day 2021 at 7.30 am on August 15. Red Fort has also already been enclosed for the public because of Independence Day.

PM Modi will deliver his speech on the 75th Independence Day of India after unfurling the National Flag at the rampart of the Red Fort.

While addressing the nation on Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi is likely to talk about the steps taken by the government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and the welfare schemes of the ruling government.

Where to watch PM Modi Independence Day speech?

Prime Minister Modi’s speech on Independence Day will be live broadcasted by Doordarshan and All India Radio in the morning of August 15, 2021.

There are also several other platforms from where one can listen and watch PM Modi’s address on Independence Day.

Watch Independence Day Speech and celebrations on YouTube, Twitter and Facebook

1. Doordarshan will live stream PM Modi’s speech and the entire Independence Day event on its YouTube Channel.

2. FM Gold Channel of All India Radio can also be tuned in for the Independence Day Speech. AIR will also broadcast the speech by PM Modi live on its YouTube channel.

3. The live link of PM Modi’s Independence Day Speech will be available on the Twitter handle of Prime Minister Modi.

4. The live broadcast of Independence Day celebrations will also be available on PIB India’s Twitter Handle.

5. Apart from this, watch the live Independence Day speech by PM Modi and the live broadcast of Independence Day 2021 on the Facebook pages of AIR, Doordarshan, and Prime Minister Modi.

Live webcast of Independence Day 2021 celebrations on app by Defence Ministry

The live webcast of the Independence Day 2021 celebrations will also be available on the website and the app developed by the Defence Ministry. The name of the website is indianidc2021.mod.gov.in.

As the nation gears up for the 75th anniversary of the Independence Day, which also coincides with the Amrut Mahotsav, the Ministry of Defence will be bringing the celebrations directly to your phones and other other electronic gadgets. pic.twitter.com/vamRRJgGRE — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 12, 2021

Independence Day 2021: PM Modi invites Indian Olympics Contingent

Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day has invited the entire Indian Olympics Contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for their outstanding performance in Olympics 2020. PM Modi will also meet the athletes and will interact with them.