Weekly Current Affairs Quiz: 27 March to 02 April 2023

1. ISRO launched how many satellites of Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb) simultaneously?

(a) 05

(b) 19

(c) 31

(d) 36

2. In which city was the first International Quantum Communication Conclave organized?

(a) Jaipur

(b) Mumbai

(c) Bengaluru

(d) New Delhi

3. The government extended the deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linking till when?

(a) 30 June 2023

(b) 31 March 2023

(c) 30 July 2023

(d) 30 August 2023

4. Which team has won the Women's Premier League 2023 title?

(a) Delhi Capitals

(b) UP Warriors

(c) Mumbai Indians

(d) Royal Challengers Bangalore

5. Which country has recently launched the National Genome Strategy?

(a) Qatar

(b) India

(c) United Arab Emirates

(d) China

6. Who has been selected as the new head of the New Development Bank (NDB)?

(a) N K Singh

(b) Dilma Rousseff

(c) Marcos Prado Troyjo

(d) Amitabh Kant

7. Under ‘Project Akashteer’ the Ministry of Defense has entered into an agreement with which organisation?

(a) Bharat Electronics Limited

(b) Tata Group

(c) DRDO

(d) NewSpace India Limited

8. Who was appointed as the first chief of NASA's ‘Moon to Mars Program’?

(a) James L. Green

(b) Karthik Raj

(c) Natalie Batalha

(d) Amit Kshatriya

9. Who has been appointed as the new CEO of Hero MotoCorp?

(a) Niranjan Gupta

(b) Mahesh Sinha

(c) Ayaz Ahmed

(d) Ajay Kapoor

10. Who has been elected as the next leader of the Scottish National Party?

(a) Keith Brown

(b) Hamza Yusuf

(c) Nicola Sturgeon

(d) Rohan Khanna

Answers:-

1. (d) 36

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) initiated the LVM3 rocket mission of the OneWeb from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Reportedly, 36 satellites were launched in the Lower Earth Orbit through India's largest Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3) rocket. These satellites have been taken from the UK-based Network Access Associated Limited (OneWeb). OneWeb has collaborated with ISRO to deliver a total of 72 satellites in the Lower Earth Orbit. While on October 23, 2022, ISRO set up 36 satellites of OneWeb.

2. (d) New Delhi

The first International Quantum Communication Conclave was held between March 27 to 28, 2023 in New Delhi. The Union Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnav announced that India's first quantum computing-based telecom network link has now been established in Delhi. This methodology came into being by the Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT). C-DOT is a telecom technology development centre under the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India.

3. (a) 30 June 2023

The Indian Government postponed the last date for the linking of PAN-Aadhaar to June 30, 2023. The decision has been taken to allow extra time for the taxpayers. Over 51 crore PAN cards have been linked with Aadhaar till now. All those who obtained their PAN Cards by 1st July 2017 and are qualified for Aadhaar Numbers are required to link their cards within the stipulated time. However, it is not mandatory for residents of Meghalaya, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir.

4. (c) Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI) recently achieved the Women's Premier League 2023 title as she beats Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets in the final match that took place at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While Hayley Matthews bagged the Most Valuable Player of the tournament award and the Orange Cap was granted to Australian cricketer Meg Lanning. India's Yastika Bhatia was honoured with the Emerging Player of the Season award.

5. (c) United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) introduced its National Genome Strategy. This initiative targets to assist in the development and implementation of genetic data programmes. It will be carried on for 10 years and the goal is to fulfil the country's public health priorities. The Emirates Genome Council was created in 2021 to supervise the National Genome Strategy. President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan participated in the launch event.

6. (b) Dilma Rousseff

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been elected uncontested as the next president of the New Development Bank (NDB). She is about to change Marcos Trohio as head of the NDB. NDB is a multilateral financial institution which was set up by the countries included in the BRICS group (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). Previously, it was called BRICS Bank. Established in 2015, its headquarter lies in Shanghai, China.

7. (a) Bharat Electronics Limited

The Defense Ministry took up three contracts with domestic manufacturers and the estimated cost is Rs 5400 crore. It aims at building the country's defence capabilities. Out of all, the first contract marked with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) is for automatic air defence control and reporting systems ‘Project Akashteer’ worth Rs 1982 crore. This deal is for the efficient functioning of the air defence units of the Indian Army in a blended mode.

8. (d) Amit Kshatriya

Amit Kshatriya, Indian-American software and robotics engineer has been appointed for NASA’s 'Moon to Mars Program'. He is the next head of NASA's new office established recently by the space agency. The mission is to execute the agency's human exploration activities on Moon and Red Planet - Mars. Amit took the first step in his career in the space program in 2003 and also assumed the position of software and robotics engineer.

9. (a) Niranjan Gupta

Hero MotoCorp selected Niranjan Gupta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He will assume the position in effect from May 01, 2023. Currently, he is the CFO of the company. Moreover, Pawan Munjal will continue to be the acting chairman and whole-time director of the board. Hero MotoCorp is an Indian universal producer of motorcycles and scooters.

10. (b) Humza Yusuf

Humza Yousaf has been made the next leader of the Scottish National Party. While 37-year-old Pakistan-born Humza is the new head of the semi-autonomous government, he won an approval vote in the Scottish Parliament. He will be replacing Nicola Sturgeon as First Minister of Scotland. Scotland is the second-largest country in the United Kingdom. Its capital is Edinburgh and its currency is Pound Sterling.

