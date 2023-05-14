Weekly Current Affairs: May 08 to May 14 2023

1. Where did the Indian Navy and Royal Thai Navy conduct the 35th CORPAT Exercise?

(a) Aden Sea

(b) South China Sea

(c) Andaman Sea

(d) Arabian Sea

2. Who has been appointed as the interim MD and CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)?

(a) Rajiv Dhar

(b) Rajiv Agarwal

(c) Ashneer Grover

(d) Ajay Sinha

3. Which state has introduced a new policy named State Robotics Framework?

(a) Bihar

(b) Assam

(c) Uttar Pradesh

(d) Telangana

4. Which metro service in the country has introduced paper tickets with QR codes?

(a) Kolkata Metro

(b) Lucknow Metro

(c) Delhi Metro

(d) Bengaluru Metro

5. Who has become the joint highest wicket-taker in IPL along with Dwayne Bravo?

(a) Ravindra Jadeja

(b) Sunil Narine

(c) Piyush Chawla

(d) Yuzvendra Chahal

6. Which ministry has launched the Learning Management Information System 'Saksham'?

(a) Ministry of Health

(b) Ministry of Education

(c) Ministry of Coal

(d) Ministry of Home Affairs

7. India jointly inaugurated the Sittwe port with which country?

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Thailand

(c) Myanmar

(d) Bhutan

8. Which press organization has been awarded Pulitzer Prize for wartime coverage?

(a) The Associated Press

(b) New York Times

(c) Washington Post

(d) BBC India

9. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra in which city?

(a) Lucknow

(b) Bhopal

(c) Patna

(d) Secunderabad

10. Which actor has been included in the Indian team as an ambassador for the Special Olympics trip to Berlin?

(a) Ayushmann Khurrana

(b) Amitabh Bachchan

(c) Akshay Kumar

(d) Ajay Devgn

Answers:-

1. (c) Andaman Sea

The Indian Navy and the Royal Thai Navy conducted the 35th CORPAT Exercise in the Andaman Sea. Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kesari took part in this event. The 35th Indo-Thai Corporate Inter-operability is another step towards cementing the strong bond between India and Thailand.

2. (a) Rajiv Dhar

Rajiv Dhar is the new interim MD and CEO of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF). He has replaced Sujoy Bose. Dhar was serving as the Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund since 2017. The government set up the Rs 40,000 crore NIIF in December 2016. NIIF was established in the year 2015.

3. (d) Telangana

Telangana government is the first in India to launch a new policy called State Robotics Framework for developing a self-sustaining robotics ecosystem. It has been prepared by the Emerging Technologies Wing of the ITE&C Department of Telangana in collaboration with the All India Robotics Association. It was launched by the IT and Industries Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao.

4. (c) Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro recently brought up the facility of paper tickets with QR codes. It will be used as an alternative to the traditionally used tokens. For this, the metro service has also made changes in automatic fare collection gates and vending machines. Along with this, DMRC also told that a mobile-based QR ticket system will also be started soon.

5. (d) Yuzvendra Chahal

Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal created history by achieving the record of taking the most wickets in the IPL. Now he has jointly become the highest wicket-taker with Dwayne Bravo. Bravo has taken 183 wickets in 161 IPL matches. Equalling his record, Yuzvendra Chahal got 183 wickets in 142 matches only. Piyush Chawla is at number 3 in this list with 174 wickets.

6. (a) Ministry of Health

The Union Health Ministry introduced Learning Management Information System 'Saksham' for Sustainable Health Management. Platform ‘Saksham’ will give online training and medical education to all health professionals in the country. It was inaugurated by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan. It is an online learning platform on which more than two hundred courses are available.

7. (c) Myanmar

India and Myanmar jointly inaugurated Sittwe Port in Rakhine State on May 09 (Tuesday). It will promote bilateral and regional trade between the two nations and further help the local economy. Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal received the first ship from the Indian side which was flagged off from Syama Prasad Mukherjee Port in Kolkata.

8. (a) The Associated Press

The Pulitzer Awards have published the results for this year 2023. The Associated Press has been honoured with the Pulitzer Prize for wartime coverage. This American News Agency covered breaking news of the war in the city of Mariupol amid the 2022 Russia-Ukraine War. On the other hand, New York Times has won this prestigious award for international live reporting of the invasion. The Pulitzer Prize recognizes the best of journalism and literary arts. This award was first bestowed in 1917.

9. (d) Secunderabad

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy inaugurated PM Jan Aushadhi Kendra at Warasiguda, Secunderabad. On this occasion, he said that with the help of these Jan Aushadhi Kendras, affordable health care will be provided and it will also provide self-employment opportunities for the youth. Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Yojana has been launched to provide quality generic medicines to the common man at low cost.

10. (a) Ayushmann Khurrana

Indian film actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been designated as the ambassador for the Indian team for the Special Olympics trip to Berlin, Germany. It will be organized between June 16 to 25, 2023. The Special Olympics Journey to Berlin is a prestigious event that provides a platform for athletes from around the world to showcase their talents and compete in various sports.

